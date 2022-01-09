Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 06:33 pm

Anushka Sharma shares ‘sweaty selfie’ of herself working out

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shares a ‘sweaty selfie’

Sundays appear to be Anushka Sharma’s workout days as well. The actor shared a photo of herself on Instagram after a workout, with only a hashtag as a caption.

The image is actually Anushka’s ‘#sweatyselfie,’ which she accompanied with a slew of human cartwheel emojis. In the selfie, the actress, who is wearing no make-up, smiles at the camera. She’s wearing a tie-dye tee with purple tights for a unique athleisure look.

Anushka’s shot features a backdrop of high-rise buildings flanked by hills and a sliver of beautiful blue sky. She appears to have taken the photograph on the terrace or in an open area of her hotel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Earlier, Anushka Sharma has made after years with Chakda Xpress that has left the fans awestruck. Sharma, who was last seen in Zero in 2018, dropped the teaser of her upcoming project. The PK actress essayed the role of India’s former women cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

