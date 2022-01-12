Anushka Sharma treats fans with Vamika’s first fun birthday celebration

Bollywood’s power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their daughter Vamika’s birthday in South Africa as she turned one on January 11.

By sharing sweet glimpses from the birthday celebration, Anushka wrote, “The sun with bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned ONE!”

The mother-daughter duo was seen wearing all-white for the occasion. With cute pigtails and balloons in the background, Anushka and Vamika were a cute sight to behold.

Holding the little one in her arms, mommy Anushka captioned the picture: “My baby girl.”

In another photo, the Rabb Ne Banadi Jodi actress and Virat could be seen raising a glass of champagne as they celebrated one year of parenthood.

“The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here, I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys!! (You know who you are),” she added.

The celebrity couple became parents to Vamika on January 11 last year. The two have been fiercely protective of her privacy and have given stern instructions to the paparazzi from clicking or sharing her pictures.