AR Rahman’s daughter Khadija got engaged with Riyasdeen Shaik

Khatija’s engagement ceremony took place in presence of close family members. Image: Instagram

The legendry musician AR Rahman’s eldest daughter Khadija got engaged with the musician’s audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik in an intimate ceremony.

Khadija took to her Instagram to share the glad tidings.

“With the blessings of the Almighty, I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer”, she penned down.

She also disclosed that the ceremony took place on December 29 in presence of close family members and loved ones.

Rahman’s daughter also shared a picture of her from the event and a random click of her husband-to-be along with the post.

A few days back, Khadija stunned the audience with her performance at Dubai Expo 2020.

AR Rahman needs no introduction when it comes to music. His soul-touching compositions are popular all across the world and the singer is no doubt beyond comparison.