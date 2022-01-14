Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas always remain in the limelight with their PDA-filled sweet moments and their amazing chemistry.

After being married to each other for a long time now, Priyanka recently opened up about her plans of having children in the near future.

In an interview, the Aitraaz actress laughed at how her mother had “no hope” about her settling down. The actor also got candid about the next phase in her married life – motherhood. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” said Priyanka.

Starting a family has been “a big part” of the couple’s dreams, she added. “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

When asked if she and Nick would be open to slow down on their careers to bring up children, Priyanka disclosed that she has no issues.

“I’m okay with that,” she said. “We’re both okay with that.”

The leading star also addressed the questions surrounding her name change.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” she told the outlet. “Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra beau Nick Jonas welcomes New Year with a kiss