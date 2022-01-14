Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 02:38 pm

Are Priyanka & Nick planning for babies anytime soon?

Priyanka Chopra having plans for children with Nick Jonas

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas always remain in the limelight with their PDA-filled sweet moments and their amazing chemistry.

After being married to each other for a long time now, Priyanka recently opened up about her plans of having children in the near future.

In an interview, the Aitraaz actress laughed at how her mother had “no hope” about her settling down. The actor also got candid about the next phase in her married life – motherhood. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” said Priyanka.

Starting a family has been “a big part” of the couple’s dreams, she added. “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

When asked if she and Nick would be open to slow down on their careers to bring up children, Priyanka disclosed that she has no issues.

“I’m okay with that,” she said. “We’re both okay with that.”

The leading star also addressed the questions surrounding her name change.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” she told the outlet. “Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra beau Nick Jonas welcomes New Year with a kiss

Read More

3 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston flaunts her sans makeup self in latest picture

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston leaves fans stunned as she shared an after-shower...
4 hours ago
Iffat Omar's revealing saree draws intense backlash on social media

Leading actress Iffat Omar, who is often targeted by the naysayers over...
5 hours ago
Naimal Khawar embraces baby Mustafa in affectionate photo

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar Khan, who is currently spending quality time in...
5 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo takes his ladylove for a romantic dinner date; see photos

The Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expecting twins, travelled to...
13 hours ago
From Kinza Hashmi to Amar Khan: HOT and SIZZLING Dance Video that lit Social Media on Fire

Amar Khan Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s lovely wedding celebrations have been...
13 hours ago
Sajal Aly looks magnificent in glamorous Bridal Wear

Actress Sajal Aly hypnotizes her fans with her hottest bridal shoot. The...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hong Kong
5 mins ago
Hong Kong airport bans transit passengers from 153 countries

HONG KONG - Passengers from more than 150 nations will be banned...
13 mins ago
Drones loom large in latest phase of Ethiopia’s war

ADDIS ABABA - One week ago, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed used...
Afghan delegation
20 mins ago
Afghan delegation visits Turkmenistan for talks: official

KABUL - A delegation of the Afghan caretaker government on Friday left...
34 mins ago
North China’s Tianjin to launch 3rd citywide nucleic acid testing

TIANJIN - North China's Tianjin Municipality will launch the third round of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600