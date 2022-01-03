Arjun Kapoor claps back at trolls for targeting his age gap with Malaika Arora

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular couples in the B-Town. They sparked dating rumours after the fitness diva got divorced from her husband Arbaaz Khan.

Both Arjun and Malaika grabbed eyeballs after they opened up about their relationship in the year 2019 and never shy away from speaking about each other.

For the fans, it is always a treat to see them together but despite their amazing chemistry, their age gap has always been a matter of discussion among the fans and the Ishaqzaade star is often trolled for the same.

However, during a recent interview, when Arjun Kapoor was quizzed about these trolls, he made the stand clear that his personal life is his prerogative.

“Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative. What I do in my personal life is my prerogative.”

“As long as my work is being recognized, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what so we should just live, let live and move on, I think is it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualize a relationship,” he added.