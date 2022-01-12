Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 06:32 pm

Arjun Kapoor slams the breakup rumors with a romantic photo

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor denied the break up rumors

Actor Arjun Kapoor rejected all rumors about his breakup with actress-turned-television personality Malaika Arora on Wednesday. Arjun shared a mirror selfie of himself and Malaika on Instagram.

Malaika Arora stands in front of Arjun Kapoor in a black-and-white photograph. She wore a cropped white T-shirt with dark pants, sunglasses, and her hair down. Arjun was dressed in a sweatshirt, track pants, and a white T-shirt.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumors. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.” Reacting to the post, post, Malaika dropped a red heart emoji. Tara Sutaria wrote, “Yes! You guys.” Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty and Sophie Choudry posted red heart emojis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Recently Arjun and Malaika have been rumored to be splitting up. According to a recent rumor, Malaika and Arjun have chosen to split after being together for approximately four years.

