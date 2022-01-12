Arjun Kapoor slams the breakup rumors with a romantic photo

Actor Arjun Kapoor rejected all rumors about his breakup with actress-turned-television personality Malaika Arora on Wednesday. Arjun shared a mirror selfie of himself and Malaika on Instagram.

Malaika Arora stands in front of Arjun Kapoor in a black-and-white photograph. She wore a cropped white T-shirt with dark pants, sunglasses, and her hair down. Arjun was dressed in a sweatshirt, track pants, and a white T-shirt.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumors. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.” Reacting to the post, post, Malaika dropped a red heart emoji. Tara Sutaria wrote, “Yes! You guys.” Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty and Sophie Choudry posted red heart emojis.

Recently Arjun and Malaika have been rumored to be splitting up. According to a recent rumor, Malaika and Arjun have chosen to split after being together for approximately four years.