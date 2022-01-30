Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 12:46 am

Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Tejasswi Prakash WINS the show

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash WON the show

Tejasswi Prakash recently won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, with Pratik Sehajpal coming in second and Karan Kundrra coming in third. The reality shows Bigg Boss’ most recent season has been one of the most intriguing.

The season’s theme was a jungle, and as a result, the contestants were seen in a much more aggressive posture. To make it to the end of Bigg Boss 15, the competitors had to go through a lot of ups and downs.

During the season, they also went through an emotional roller coaster. After a 115-day battle, the show has finally decided on a winner. The final two finalists were unquestionably the most deserving. Tejasswi Prakash praised her parents for their support after receiving the trophy.

 

This season was full of unexpected twists and turns that kept viewers on the tip of their seats, waiting to see what would happen next.

The last week began with a great surprise for the contestants: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale were both evicted in a surprise announcement of double eviction.

