Boney Kapoor shares throwback pictures of late actress & wife Sridevi

Bollywood’s renowned producer Boney Kapoor recently joined the photo-sharing app Instagram and loves sharing throwback glimpses of his late wife and the versatile actress Sridevi who passed away in 2018.

Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Sridevi from 2012 and captioned the post: “In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in the year 2012.”

The “Hawa Hawai of Bollywood” had flaunted traditional Indian woman look in a white saari and the most interesting part is that “Boney” could be seen written on her back with red colour.

A few days back too, Boney shared memory with his wife and captioned it that they both had a sweet tooth, “she had control of how much to have and me no control”.

The Judaai actress tied the knot with Boney after the duo fell in love with each other and Sridevi was his second wife but they remained as the power couple of B-Town till death parted them.

Seemingly, Sridevi’s demise has shattered Boney a lot and he keeps sharing his love for the lost soul on Instagram.

The stylish diva worked in numerous hit films and had the most decorated career in Bollywood.

Let’s have a look at the 5 top performances of the actress:

Chandni:

The movie got released in 1989 and her performance as a woman deeply in love with her fiancé won millions of hearts. The way she carried her looks in different saaris was heart-melting and the diva will be remembered for her role as Chandni Mathur.

Lamhay:

Lamhay was another hit with Anil Kapoor and the actress played a double role in it. One of the characters was a young immature girl and the performance, shown by Sridevi, was remarkable.

She also bagged Filmfare Award for Best Actress for this movie.

Mr India:

The film remained the highest-grossing film of 1987, the year it was released. The movie brought her the title of Hawa Hawai Girl and the songs became an instant hit.

Chaalbaaz:

The movie hit the cinemas in 1989 and was the biggest commercial hit of the year. The film also bagged Sridevi Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Judaai:

After a career of nearly 30 years, the star appeared in the movie Judaai that is too alongside Anil Kapoor and the film was a smash hit. Her role as a greedy wife was loved by millions of fans.

The iconic actress left the world in 2018 when she was found dead in a hotel and left Boney and her two daughters Janhvi and Khushi mourning for her.