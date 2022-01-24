Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:31 pm

Celebrities wishes Varun Dhawan, Natasha on their anniversary

Celebrities wished Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha on their first anniversary

Last Year, Bollywood power couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the wedding knot and today the couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Natasha and Varun have truly proved to be a couple who can live through all the ups and downs together and, to mark their day today, the Student of The Year actor has shared some unseen pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, the Badlapur actor posted a series of pictures, showing him holding hands with his darling wife, exchanging garlands, and wishing each other a namaste during the wedding ceremony.

“To infinity and beyond – buzz lightyear,” he wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Katrina took to the comment section and dropped heart emoticons on Varun and Natasha’s romantic photos from their wedding ceremony. Karisma Kapoor called Varun and Natasha ‘cuties’ as she dropped heart emojis. Tiger Shroff wished the couple ‘Congratulations’ on their wedding anniversary while Kriti Sanon wrote, “Happy anniversary”.

Celebs react to Varun Natasha wedding pics

 

Celebs react to Varun Natasha wedding pics 1

