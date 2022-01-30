Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 07:54 pm

Deepika Padukone compares black dress with her iconic red lipstick

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone via her Instagram

The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, with its trailer generating a lot of attention.

When it comes to the promotion of her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone untouched.

We’re loving the 36-year-old actress’s statement looks. Deepika Padukone was dressed by Shaleena Nathani, who knocked it out of the park with her latest promotional look, leaving us stunned.

For the second time in the previous week, the actress gave her approval to the blazer dress. She chose a structured Alexandre Vauthier piece in a black tone this time.

deepika_1.jpg

deepika_2.jpeg

