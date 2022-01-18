Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 08:08 pm

Deepika Padukone plans to do her own stunts in the film Pathan

Deepika Padukone is no stranger to undertaking her own stunts in films. In fact, she relishes the chance to witness some action firsthand. Which she will in her upcoming film Pathan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan.

Read more: Here are Deepika Padukone’s 4 hit movies!

Padukone will not use a body duplicate in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan and instead perform her own stunts, according to Bollywood Hungama. The actor is recognized for his athleticism and was a national-level badminton player in India.

Is this Padukone’s first time performing her own stunts? Not in the least. According to a website, in the 2009 film Chandni Chowk to China, which also starred Akshay Kumar, the actor performed some martial arts stunts.

Read more: Deepika Padukone talks about her encounter with Covid-19

Padukone stepped up once more in 2014’s Kochadaiyaan, performing a 10-minute feat without the use of a body double.

Khan will reportedly execute some daring acts as well, according to Pathan. According to News18, Khan will portray a RAW agent named Feroze Pathan in the film, which will also star John Abraham and Padukone.

