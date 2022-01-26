Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 07:16 pm

Deepika Padukone responds sarcastically about Ranveer promoting Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone replied to Ranveer Singh promoting her film

Deepika Padukone discussed Ranveer Singh’s reaction to her upcoming film Gehraiyaan in an interview. Deepika added in a new interview that Ranveer has been ‘supportive’ throughout the process and that he is ‘most excited’ about the film.

Last Christmas, the couple jetted out to an undisclosed vacation resort. After spending New Year’s Eve and Deepika’s birthday in January, they traveled back to their home.

Ranveer marked Deepika’s birthday with a vacation photo, in which he had also plugged in a Gehraiyaan reference. “My baby promoting Gehraiyaan on her birthday,” he had written.

in an interview with Pinkvilla, Deepika was asked to comment on Ranveer promoting her new film with reference to that particular photo. She rolled her eyes and cheekily replied: “You can also talk about how I promoted his film.”

Talking about Ranveer’s reaction to the trailer, Deepika added: “He’s the most excited for this film to come out because he’s been a big champion of Shakun (Batra) and me working together. He feels like I’m doing what I do best and Shakun’s doing what he does best. And therefore when the two of us come together, it’s even better. So he’s very, very excited.”

