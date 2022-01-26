Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 02:48 pm

Deepika Padukone reveals how it took her time to realise that she & Ranveer won’t be working together

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 02:48 pm

Actress Deepika Padukone while talking to Pinkvilla revealed that it took some time to them (referring to herself and Ranveer) to understand that there may be films where they both wont be working together.

The couple is all-in-love and keeps bucking up each other for their projects.

Deepika Padukone

Padukone while appreciating Ranveer for his support disclosed that it took her some time to realise that they both cannot do all the projects together.

“He’s (Ranveer Singh) always been supportive of my work and it’s actually a bit strange because when we met, we were doing films together and then, his first film post Padmaavat was actually Gully Boy. So it felt different for me to be like ‘Okay, now you’re doing a film and I’m not in it'”

Recently, when Deepika’s Gehraiyaan was released, Ranveer was singing all praises for wife on social media.

Ranveer Deepika third anniversary

On the other hand, the Om Shanti Om actress too cheered up the actor for Simba after its release.

The couple has set the internet on fire many times with their love and support for each other and have thrown some major couple goals.

Deepika Padukone

They tied the knot in November 2018 and are among the most beloved B-Town couples.

