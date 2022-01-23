Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 08:03 pm

Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty to Ananya Panday: Who was BEST DRESSED diva of the Week

This week, Bollywood’s diva’s have quickly transitioned from comfort wear to varied, experimental jaw-dropping outfits. With the removal of the pandemic’s limits, the number of shootings, film promotions, and appearances has already surged. This week, Bollywood’s top ladies delivered us some of the chicest looks in statement-making clothes, and we’re here for it! Take a look at Pinkvilla’s best-dressed actresses from the past week and tell us which one is your favourite.

Deepika Padukone donned one of the year’s sexiest outfits to kick off Gehraiyaan’s advertising. She looked stunning in a bright red Milo Maria bodycon dress with a strappy halter neck and crimson shoes.

Ananya, who was also promoting Gehraiyaan, was dressed for spring in a stunning pastel-hued outfit by Polite Society. A contemporary look was achieved by wearing a basic corset-style peach and pink floral blouse tucked into powder blue pastel shorts. Her appearance was completed by a pair of bright shoes and beautiful wavy hair.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked elegant in a bright red pantsuit with sparkly lapels, exuding business woman vibes. She paired it with a matching red turtleneck and finished the outfit with a pair of nude Louboutin shoes with her hair framing her face nicely.

Katrina Kaif kept her look basic at the airport, wearing a baby pink Gucci sweater over a pair of latex leggings. Her appearance was all about staying comfortable while yet looking stylish, and a pair of simple black shoes were all she needed to complete her airport look.

To begin her television debut, Pari looked stunning in an ivory sharara set from Ritika Mirchandani’s collection. Her kurta had a deep neck, a dramatic belt, and flared sharara pants. The actress completed her glam desi look with a simple choker, smoky eyes, and her hair done into effortless waves.

Nora Fatehi, who is always dazzling and shining brilliant, posed in a shimmery brown pantsuit with cropped trousers. The ace dancer’s look of the week was completed with a pair of strappy shimmery silver stilettos and bold necklaces.

