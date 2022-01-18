Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 12:03 pm

Dhanush & wife Aishwaryaa end their 18 years of marriage

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa separation

South star Dhanush and wife Aishwaryaa, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, recently called it quits after ’18 years of togetherness’, leaving fans perplexed.

The couple, who share two sons together, has decided to part ways. “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,” wrote Dhanush in his tweet.

He added, “Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya!”

Aishwaryaa, on the other hand, took to her Instagram and posted the same note. “No caption needed… only your understanding n your love necessary!” She concluded the post as Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

The duo tied the knot in 2004 when Dhanush was 21 and Aishwaryaa 23. They are parents to two boys, Yatra and Linga.

Read More

3 hours ago
Mouni Roy flaunts her svelte figure in latest clicks

Indian actress Mouni Roy enjoys a huge fan following on social media...
11 hours ago
Prince William and Prince Charles 'grew closer' in the Megxit aftermath

The royal family has generally remained silent about the turmoil involving Prince...
11 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah is a famous Pakistani actress. Her performance as Palwasha in...
11 hours ago
Kate Middleton hilariously addresses rumors of her having a poster of Prince William

Kate Middleton may be over heels in love with Prince William, but...
12 hours ago
Bella Hadid talks about depressive moods in a latest interview

American model Bella Hadid, who uploaded a series of depressive pictures in...
12 hours ago
Prince Harry warned that Queen won't help with security issue

The royal family is once again divided, this time, not any Duke...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sonakshi Sinha
21 mins ago
Sonakshi Sinha expresses concern over the impact of third lockdown

Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood’s Dabangg actress, who often gets trolled for everything from...
shaheen
31 mins ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf rank among top three wicket-takers in T20Is since 2020

Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are ranked top...
omicron
44 mins ago
4th Pfizer, Moderna shot less effective against Omicron: Israeli study

JERUSALEM, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Preliminary results from an Israeli study showed...
US sanctions
47 mins ago
US sanctions on Zimbabwe’s elite ricochet across economy

HARARE - Callisto Jokonya stands in the cavernous factory of Imperial Refrigeration...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600