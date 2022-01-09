Dia Mirza and stepdaughter Samaira dances on Bananza in Pyjamas

Dia Mirza and her stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi danced together in similar clothes to show off their weekend. Dia posted a video on Instagram showcasing herself and Samaira.

As the camera swung towards Dia Mirza and Samaira Rekhi, the video began with a glimpse of the evening sky. The two matched steps to Akon’s Bananza while wearing patterned violet pyjama sets (Belly Dancer).

Sharing the video, Dia captioned it, “Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together @samairarekhi (tiger face and white heart emojis). Thank you @samyuktanair @dandelion.india (red heart emoji). #SundayFunday #SundayMood #SunsetKeDivane.”

Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi married in a small ceremony in February of last year. In May of last year, they had their first child together, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Vaibhav’s daughter Samaira is the result of his former marriage to Sunaina.