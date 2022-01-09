Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 07:56 pm

Dia Mirza and stepdaughter Samaira dances on Bananza in Pyjamas

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza dances with her step daughter

Dia Mirza and her stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi danced together in similar clothes to show off their weekend. Dia posted a video on Instagram showcasing herself and Samaira.

As the camera swung towards Dia Mirza and Samaira Rekhi, the video began with a glimpse of the evening sky. The two matched steps to Akon’s Bananza while wearing patterned violet pyjama sets (Belly Dancer).

Sharing the video, Dia captioned it, “Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together @samairarekhi (tiger face and white heart emojis). Thank you @samyuktanair @dandelion.india (red heart emoji). #SundayFunday #SundayMood #SunsetKeDivane.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi married in a small ceremony in February of last year. In May of last year, they had their first child together, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Vaibhav’s daughter Samaira is the result of his former marriage to Sunaina.

Read More

41 mins ago
Ertugrul star Burcu Kirati’s latest bold video heats up the internet

Burcu Kiratli, best known for her role as Gökçe Hatun in the...
47 mins ago
When Farhan Akhtar and her girlfriend will tie the knot?

Since Shibani Dandekar got Farhan Khan’s name tattooed on her neck, fans...
53 mins ago
What Jacqueline Fernandez has to say about her leaked picture?

Jacqueline Fernandez pleaded privacy from the media after yet another photo of...
59 mins ago
Soha Ali Khan remembers working with her mother as "terrifying."

Soha Ali Khan has described her time working with her mother, legendary...
1 hour ago
Farhan Akhtar's beau wishes sweet birthday to her partner, 'My Foo, love you forever'

Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 48th birthday today, and his partner Shibani...
1 hour ago
Duchess of Cambridge: Kate Middleton celebrates 40th birthday

To commemorate the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday on Sunday, three new...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Salman Naseer
7 mins ago
PSL 7: Salman Naseer has been appointed as Tournament Director for PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Salman Naseer, the...
Ranveer Singh
11 mins ago
Throwback when Ranveer Singh was trolled for his double ponytail

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his maverick fashion sense,...
Ben Dunk
22 mins ago
PSL 7: Ben Dunk will be the power-hitting coach for Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition...
Vidya Balan
23 mins ago
Vidya Balan as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? director reveals

Anees Bazmee, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has revealed whether or...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600