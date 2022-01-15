Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022. 07:08 pm

Dia Mirza gives a glimpse of her sun-kissed living room with a cozy couch

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza shares the glimpse of her living room

Dia Mirza has shared a photo of her living space, which features a cozy couch and wooden chairs, as well as sunlight coming in through the glass walls.

The actress, Dia Mirza took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself showing her admirers around her living space.

A white L-shaped couch with multiple identical cushions stands at one end of the room in the photograph. Nesting coffee tables are positioned near two cane-worked wooden seats.

In a corner, a table with books and a few plants can be found. On the wooden floor, a colorful carpet is put, on which some of the furniture is placed. A colorful wall hanging and two statues are among the other ornamental items in the room.

Dia shared a photo as she took her fans inside her living room.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Obeetee (@obeetee)

