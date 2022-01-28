Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 12:06 pm

Dia Mirza shares flashback pictures of her pregnant self

Actress Dia Mirza took to her Instagram to pour her heart out for her newborn with flashback pictures of her 4 months pregnant self.

Dia Mirza embarked on motherhood a few months back and has been relishing this phase ever since.

“Becoming a mother is the best gift nature has gave me. Every moment has been filled with light and joy”

 

The RHTM star took the chance to make it clear that her journey to motherhood wasnt a easy one with an extremely premature baby in hand along with other complications.

She thanked her baby for chosing her to be the mother, for staying strong in all the hard times and for enlightening her life.

“The faith that you choose me Avyaan Azad to be your mother was unshakeable even when we went through our challenges. Thank you for choosing me my precious.”

The actress shared a few of her pictures too along with the post of the time when she was pregnant with Avyaan as a flashback memory for her fans.

