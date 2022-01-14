Dia Mirza takes a trip down memory lane with this golden throwback photo

Indian actress Dia Mirza took a trip down memory lane on her social media after she shared a throwback snap featuring herself, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta from the Miss India pageant in 2000.

Taking to Instagram, the Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein star posted an iconic unseen picture with Lara and Priyanka, that showed the three pageant queens posed all-smiling with their sashes.

“Throwing it back to the year 2000 with @priyankachopra and @larabhupathi,” the caption on her post read.

Responding to Dia’s post featuring her, Lara took to the comments section and wrote, “Three girls with a heart full of dreams and each other to lean on!”

In this priceless throwback moment, the girls can be are seen dressed in black outfits and posing with their respective pageant sashes.

In 2000, Dia Mirza was crowned Miss Asia Pacific, Lara was Miss Universe and Priyanka won the Miss World title. Soon after the huge achievements, all three of them made their Bollywood debuts.

Earlier in 2019, the Housefull actress had shared a then-and-now post, tagging Priyanka and Dia, featuring a moment from the Miss India 2000 pageant.

“I had posted the above picture a while ago but came across this edit on Instagram and really loved it! THEN & NOW! Coming up to 20 years you guys @diamirzaofficial @priyankachopra! I love you both loads. So happy we’ll always have this that ties us together! One for the Motherland!” she had captioned.