Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 12:05 pm

Dia Mirza takes a trip down memory lane with this golden throwback photo

Dia Mirza shares throwback picture from Miss India 2000 pageant.

Indian actress Dia Mirza took a trip down memory lane on her social media after she shared a throwback snap featuring herself, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta from the Miss India pageant in 2000.

Taking to Instagram, the Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein star posted an iconic unseen picture with Lara and Priyanka, that showed the three pageant queens posed all-smiling with their sashes.

“Throwing it back to the year 2000 with @priyankachopra and @larabhupathi,” the caption on her post read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Responding to Dia’s post featuring her, Lara took to the comments section and wrote, “Three girls with a heart full of dreams and each other to lean on!”

Lara Dutta comments on Dia Mirza's post

Also Read: Dia Mirza discusses her “near-death experience” and parenting

In this priceless throwback moment, the girls can be are seen dressed in black outfits and posing with their respective pageant sashes.

In 2000, Dia Mirza was crowned Miss Asia Pacific, Lara was Miss Universe and Priyanka won the Miss World title. Soon after the huge achievements, all three of them made their Bollywood debuts.

Earlier in 2019, the Housefull actress had shared a then-and-now post, tagging Priyanka and Dia, featuring a moment from the Miss India 2000 pageant.

“I had posted the above picture a while ago but came across this edit on Instagram and really loved it! THEN & NOW! Coming up to 20 years you guys @diamirzaofficial @priyankachopra! I love you both loads. So happy we’ll always have this that ties us together! One for the Motherland!” she had captioned.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

Read More

3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo takes his ladylove for a romantic dinner date; see photos

The Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expecting twins, travelled to...
11 hours ago
From Kinza Hashmi to Amar Khan: HOT and SIZZLING Dance Video that lit Social Media on Fire

Amar Khan Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s lovely wedding celebrations have been...
11 hours ago
Sajal Aly looks magnificent in glamorous Bridal Wear

Actress Sajal Aly hypnotizes her fans with her hottest bridal shoot. The...
11 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrates their first Lohri together

Bollywood couple and superstar Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set...
11 hours ago
Sushmita Sen might have adopted a Baby Boy; See Photos

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen made a public appearance with her two daughters...
11 hours ago
Parizaad's house is on sale in Islamabad for Rs600 million

Parizaad House: Parizaad drew national attention not only because of its main...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

EUR TO PKR
4 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today’s Euro to PKR rates on, 14th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
GBP TO PKR
17 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on, 14th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
Jennifer Aniston
18 mins ago
Jennifer Aniston flaunts her sans makeup self in latest picture

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston leaves fans stunned as she shared an after-shower...
AUD TO PKR
26 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 14th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600