Disha Patani makes beau Tiger Shroff drool with new sizzling snap

Actress Disha Patani often takes the internet by storm with her bold pictures and her Instagram handle is full of such pics.

This time, she dropped a picture on Instagram donning a pink bikini. Her feet are immersed in water, while she turns her back to the camera, showcasing her toned back and perfect curves.

Take a look:

She has undeniably raised the temperature and rumoured beau Tiger Shroff also couldn’t handle her hotness as he dropped three fire emojis in the comments section.

The Malang star is an avid social media user and often delights fans with several glimpses of her travel. Despite being a fashion and fitness enthusiast, she is also an absolute diva.

On the work front, Disha Patani has recently finished the shooting for Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The movie is set to have its theatrical release on November 11, 2022.

Also, Tiger who was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, will be next seen in several films including Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganpath.