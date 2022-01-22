Disha Patani raises the hotness in a new remix of ‘Ye Kali Kali Aankhein’

The makers of Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, which stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi, released a new song called The Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Groove on Saturday, which featured Disha Patani.

The series’ creators chose a funky tune from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s film Baazigar. Disha Patani is seen raising the hotness quotient in a fresh and groovy version of the single, which previously featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Watch the video here!

Disha Patani is seen grooving in a new reel video that happens to be the recreated song from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol blockbuster Baazigar, raising the anticipation and excitement even more.

The beautiful star can be seen dancing to a special combination of the two new versions of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein,’ which begins slowly and gradually builds in tempo before transitioning into a high-octane dance performance.