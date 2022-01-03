Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19; Celebs send her tons of ‘love & wishes’

Bollywood film and television producer Ekta Kapoor has on Monday announced her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a post about testing positive for COVID-19 and wrote, “Despite taking all precautions I have tested positive covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.”

“Speedy recovery,” she captioned the post.

As soon as she shared the post, fans and celebrities sent their good wishes. One of the fans wrote, “Omggg take care and stay strong mam”.

“Get well soon,” the other commented.

Stars including Sanjay Kapoor, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Divya Agarwal and others wished for Kapoor’s swift recovery.

On the work front, the producer has released the teaser of her popular show Naagin’s sixth season. Her next production house film is Goodbye which will star Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Earlier in the day, actor John Abraham said that he and his wife, Priya Runchal tested positive for the coronavirus.