Emraan Hashmi likely to join Salman Khan on sets of Tiger 3, reports
As Bollywood legend, Salman Khan is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Tiger 3, he will be accompanied by Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist.
According to media reports, the duo will be shooting with international action directors. “Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan will be shooting some action sequences at the SRPF ground set with some international action directors,” a source told.
Meanwhile, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan will also be joining Salman Khan on the sets of Tiger 3 to shoot for his cameo in the espionage action thriller.
Also Read: Katrina Kaif shares glimpses of traveling with Tiger 3 team ‘Traveling in style’
The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star, earlier, revealed that Tiger 3 is likely to release in December 2022. He also mentioned that Pathan will be released before Tiger 3.
The movie happens to be the third installment of the Tiger franchise and will mark Salman’s reunion with Katrina Kaif after the 2019 release Bharat.
