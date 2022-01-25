A German model and Indian film actress Evelyn Sharma has been the new mother and is enjoying every bit of her mommy duties.

Since Evelyn Sharma gave birth to her baby girl, she has been sharing her journey on social media and has garnered much love from fans. But few naysayers didn’t like how she shared pictures while breastfeeding her little one.

The Ye Jawani Hai Deewani actress was even slammed for sharing her private pics on social media.

However, recently she sat down for an interview and addressed the trolls she had received and stated that breastfeeding is a natural process and it is a lot tougher than what people this.

Evelyn said, “Such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?”

“Breastfeeding is much tougher than people think. When you start out as a new mum, it is often physically and mentally exhausting, particularly cluster feeds. I shared my story to let mums out there know that they aren’t alone in this,” Sharma added.

Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with an Indo-Australian dental surgeon Dr Tushaan Bhindi in May 2021 and welcomed her first baby Ava the same year.