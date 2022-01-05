Fans, fraternity shower love on Deepika Padukone on her 36th birthday

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 03:55 pm

The stylish diva celebrates her big day today. Image: Instagram

Bollywood’s stunning actress Deepika is celebrating her birthday today and on this auspicious occasion, the star also announced the release date of her upcoming project Gehraaiyan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The actress, who has been ruling the hearts of millions, turned 36 this year and the fans have been excitedly wishing Padukone on her big day.

Read more: Release of Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan postponed

Not only the fans, the fraternity members also showered birthday love on Deepika.

The Cocktail actress made her Bollywood debut against superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and her performance was loved by the film enthusiasts.

The stars like her are very few in the industry and the way she carries her style is unmatchable.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra leaves Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to become most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram

Here are the wishes for the superstar on her birthday:

 

Read More

19 mins ago
Saba Qamar flaunts her look in Faraz Manan

Actress Saba Qamar flaunts her look on Instagram in Faraz Manan and...
3 hours ago
Groom Arez Ahmed has something to share with bride Hiba Qadir

As the cutest couple in town is getting married in a few...
3 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor slays in stylish comfy attire

When it comes to style and glamour no one can beat Sonam...
3 hours ago
Release of Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan postponed

The Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan's release has been postponed, as announced by...
15 hours ago
Gigi Hadid Welcomes New Year With Homemade Pizza with Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid, an American supermodel, has captured our hearts many times over...
16 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Are Engaged, Sources

According to a source, the couple has been dating since 2018. "Kim...