Fans go berserk after Deepika Padukone appears bold in latest shoot

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone turned heads with a chic appearance at the promotional event of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan.

In a recent stunning photoshoot, the Ramleela star stole the spotlight in an orange ribbed backless figure-hugging dress, leaving fans breathless with a deep back cut and a floor-sweeping train along with a sideways hem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Also Read: Teaser of much-awaited romantic drama ‘Gehraiyaan’ is out now!

She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings, soft waves and the dewy makeup look enhanced her grace. Smokey eye detailing with nude lips and bronzed face completely accentuated the look.

Moreover, the iconic actress makes her dress stand out by teaming it with a pair of black stilettoes.

Gehraiyaan also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Ananya Panday will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.