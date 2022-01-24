Fans in awe after Katrina Kaif shares stunning snaps from her honeymoon
The newly married Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who got married to Vicky Kaushal in December, has left fans awestruck with a beautiful glimpse from her honeymoon trip to the Maldives.
Both Katrina and Vicky abstained from sharing their honeymoon photos on social media. But, on Monday, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress shared a series of pictures from her ‘happy place’ and left fans swooning over her natural glowing look.
She was seen wearing dark green and white beachwear as she smiled soaking in the sun, looking away from the camera.
“#myhappyplace,” the caption on her post read.
Here are the public reactions:
A fan tagged Katrina ‘Queen of million hearts,’ while another comment read, ‘Queen is back.’
Her Smile 🤍🥺#Katrina #katrinakaif pic.twitter.com/4JYvf5qidX
— 𝗦💫 (@veenushkie) January 24, 2022
Katrina Kaif stuns in latest post wedding pictures on Instagram. #Katrina #KatrinaKaif #KatrinaVickyKiShaadi #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/he0EayTQwF
— The Pakistan Daily (@ThePakDaily) January 24, 2022
Not gonna simp but #vickat broke a lot of stereotypes. They showcased that you can love someone irrespective of religion, race, age, nationality & financial differences ❤
PS You can find love more than once in lifetime 🙂#VickyKaushal #vicky #Katrinakaif #Katrina #vickatwedding
— Paakhi (@Hangry__bird) January 24, 2022
How sweet Kat.God bless you❤❤😍😘. #KatrinaKaif
— Wajid Joseph Rehmat. (@wajid_joseph) January 24, 2022
#KatrinaKaif finally shares honeymoon pics from #Maldives, sets Instagram on fire#KatrinaKaif@RpPerfectionist . pic.twitter.com/OiXagAVqOy
— SulemanRajput (@RpPerfectionist) January 24, 2022
Amazing Angel #KatrinaKaif 💥#ActressesDuniya pic.twitter.com/kS023StWze
— Beautiful Angels (@actressesduniya) January 24, 2022
MY HAPPINESS ♡ #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/cUGkGqlHgw
— k/m🌈 (@lightykat) January 24, 2022
good morning to her and her only <3 #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/wAkdClGINo
— k/m🌈 (@lightykat) January 24, 2022
Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, after being in a relationship for over two years.
Their wedding ceremony was attended by limited family members and friends. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” she captioned her wedding photos.
