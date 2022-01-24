Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 04:05 pm

Fans in awe after Katrina Kaif shares stunning snaps from her honeymoon

Katrina Kaif honeymoon trip

The newly married Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who got married to Vicky Kaushal in December, has left fans awestruck with a beautiful glimpse from her honeymoon trip to the Maldives.

Both Katrina and Vicky abstained from sharing their honeymoon photos on social media. But, on Monday, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress shared a series of pictures from her ‘happy place’ and left fans swooning over her natural glowing look.

She was seen wearing dark green and white beachwear as she smiled soaking in the sun, looking away from the camera.

“#myhappyplace,” the caption on her post read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Also Read: Katrina Kaif drops loved-up photo with Vicky Kaushal on one month anniversary

Here are the public reactions:

A fan tagged Katrina ‘Queen of million hearts,’ while another comment read, ‘Queen is back.’

Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony on December 9 at the  Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, after being in a relationship for over two years.

Their wedding ceremony was attended by limited family members and friends. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” she captioned her wedding photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

