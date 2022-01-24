Fans slams broadcasters for revealing face of Anushka Sharma’s daughter

Fans of Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli, are furious with broadcasters for revealing the face of Anushka and Kohli’s kid, Vamika, during the live match between India and South Africa in Cape Town.

Fans have chastised broadcasters for disclosing Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s kid, little munchkin’s face, and the couple has been seen covering her face from cameras.

Netizens have flocked to social media to criticize the act after seeing the viral clip from the match.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “The broadcaster should have respected their privacy.”

We all know that accidentally we saw @imVkohli daughter Vamika in while when Virat completed his half century so i request you all not to hype it and upload her photos just a request because he had done many efforts to maintain her life private.#vamika #virat #INDvSA — SITASHAV SHARMA (@SitashavS) January 23, 2022

Not sure if Virat Kohli and Anushka were ready for this but if it was broadcasted without their consent, this is extremely disappointing #vamika #SAvIND @StarSportsIndia — Kamal Khillo (@Kamal_Khillo) January 23, 2022

Recently Anushka Sharma also speaks out about Vamika’s viral photos: Anushka took to social media to claim that she was unaware that she was being photographed during the match on Sunday, after which her daughter Vamika’s photos went viral.

Taking to her Instagram story the actress wrote, “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was n us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!”