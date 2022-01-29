Fans trolls Ushna Shah’s outfit, ‘Fasion disaster’

On the red carpet of the Parizaad finale screening, actress Ushna Shah turns heads for all the wrong reasons. Netizens trolled the actress’s dress on social media, expressing their displeasure with her fashion choice.

Ushna Shah is a young actress with a lot of potentials. She comes from a performer family, as the 31-year-old is the daughter of actress Ismat Tahira and the younger sister of Isra Ghazal.

Bashar Momin, Bala, Cheekh, and Alif Allah Aur Insaan are just a few of the popular drama serials in which she has appeared. Currently, the 31-year-old diva is starring alongside Ahmed Ali Akbar in the hit Hum TV drama series Akhir Kab Tak and the superhit Parizaad.

The final episode of the hit Hum TV drama serial was recently aired in a special screening. All of the stars made a special red carpet appearance, including Nauman Ejaz, Saboor Aly, and, of course, Parizaad himself, Ahmed Ali Akbar.

Check out the video!

While everyone appears to be as gorgeous as ever, netizens have mixed feelings about Ushna Shah’s outfit. The Parizaad actress wore a well-known designer’s ensemble, which included a bandana and a dark green suit with a blacktop.

Fans, on the other hand, are not pleased with the actress’s ensemble, blasting her for her ‘weird’ fashion choice. Here are some of the harshest criticisms leveled towards Ushna’s red carpet ensemble.