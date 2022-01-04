Farhan Akhtar to marry his long-time girlfriend Shibani in March 2022

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who are dating eachother for more than three years now, are all set to tie the knot in March 2022.

The most adored celebrity couple often delights the fans with their mushy romance. Farhan and Shibani have been very open and vocal about their relationship and post loved-up photos together on their social media handles.

Reportedly, the celebrity couple is living together and they don’t want to delay their wedding, and so, they have decided to keep it an intimate affair.

According to further reports, they have booked a 5-star hotel as their wedding venue and have almost finalized everything. Shibani and Farhan have chosen Sabyasachi outfits for their big day and will keep it minimal.

Farhan Akhtar was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he shares two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

On the work front, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor was last seen in Toofaan.

He will be next seen in the upcoming film, Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.