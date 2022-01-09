Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 48th birthday today, and his partner Shibani Dandekar sent him some heartfelt birthday wishes.

Shibani took to Instagram to share a series of cute images with Farhan and a beautiful message for him. Shibani, like Zoya Akhtar, described 2022 as Farhan’s “best year yet” to be.

Farhan looked equally suave in a black suit as Shibani did in a black velvet high slit gown. Shibani wished Farhan and wrote, “My Foo, to what will be your best year yet Love you FOREVER Happy birthday x (Balloon emjoi) @faroutakhtar #happybirthday #love #goodvibesonly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

For the past few weeks, rumors have circulated that Farhan and Shibani will marry this year in Mumbai, possibly in March or April. However, it appears that the recent increase in COVID-19 instances has caused them to reconsider their plans.