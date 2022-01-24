Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 06:45 pm

Gehraiyaan first song ‘Doobey’ is out now!

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 06:45 pm
Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan first song ‘Doobey’ is out now!

The first song from Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, has been released. Lothika Jha sings the song Doobey, which was penned by Kausar Munir.

While the teaser’s title track is already buzzing on social media, Doobey will undoubtedly increase spectators’ anticipation for the film. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s love and passion from the film are depicted in the song. Their chemistry will make you fall in love with them.

Check out here!

Speaking of the first song, Ankur Tewari shared, “From the onset, I knew that the music of Gehraiyaan had to be true to its story and allow the audiences to be absorbed into the world of these characters. Kabeer, Savera and our lyricist Kausar have all done a phenomenal job at bringing in the youthful essence yet keeping the intrigue intact! And Lothika’s vocals add the right amount of freshness and intensity to the song.”

Read More

16 mins ago
Kanye West & Julia Fox opt for denim look for Kenzo show at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West has made to headlines yet again when looked dapper to...
20 mins ago
Watch BTS members dances to Samantha’s Oo Antava in an edit

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen grooving to Indian...
25 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sharing quality time with their munchkin

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had shared the joyous news on Instagram on...
25 mins ago
Netizens compare Parizaad to ‘Danish' from Meray Paas Tum Ho

The most-watched drama of Pakistan, 'Parizaad', has become the talk of the...
34 mins ago
Fans slams broadcasters for revealing face of Anushka Sharma's daughter

Fans of Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli, are furious with...
48 mins ago
Exam results of Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, and 6 more Bollywood Celebrities will SHOCK You!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 1 examination results for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mouni Roy Wedding
41 seconds ago
Mouni Roy confirms her wedding with Suraj Nambiar – Watch Video

Mouni Roy, an actress, is going to marry her longtime boyfriend Suraj...
Vivo S12
3 mins ago
Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro launch, price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro were launched in Pakistan. Both phones...
gulab jamun
7 mins ago
Watch: A food blogger trying gulab jamun pakoda from a street vendor

We've seen some very weird street food combos, ranging from Oreo and...
Katrina Kaif
11 mins ago
Fact Check: Are These Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s honeymoon pictures?

Everyone's hearts were racing when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally made...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement