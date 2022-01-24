Gehraiyaan first song ‘Doobey’ is out now!

The first song from Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, has been released. Lothika Jha sings the song Doobey, which was penned by Kausar Munir.

While the teaser’s title track is already buzzing on social media, Doobey will undoubtedly increase spectators’ anticipation for the film. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s love and passion from the film are depicted in the song. Their chemistry will make you fall in love with them.

Speaking of the first song, Ankur Tewari shared, “From the onset, I knew that the music of Gehraiyaan had to be true to its story and allow the audiences to be absorbed into the world of these characters. Kabeer, Savera and our lyricist Kausar have all done a phenomenal job at bringing in the youthful essence yet keeping the intrigue intact! And Lothika’s vocals add the right amount of freshness and intensity to the song.”