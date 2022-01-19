Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022. 07:55 pm

Govinda talks about why he hid his marriage for an year

Celebrity divorces are a typical occurrence. Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, on the other hand, are a power couple who have stood by one other through thick and thin. The couple has been married for more than 36 years and has enjoyed one of the most stable marriages in the Indian film business.

Read more: Govinda Reveals How Bollywood Mistreated Him During His Difficult Time

Govinda had only recently begun his acting career when he met Sunita. His mother adored her and wanted no one else to be his wife but her. On the other hand, the actor has admitted that he chose to hide his married status for nearly a year out of fear of losing his fans.

He said that on a recent appearance on a chat show. Where Govinda and Sunita discussed their love story, how they were married, and their life struggles. Govinda claimed that he kept the news of his wedding a secret till their daughter Tina was born.

Read more: Govinda’s wife Sunita criticizes Krushna, ‘I don’t want to see his face ever again’

Govinda further claimed that during their first year of marriage, they barely ever went out. “I used to run away,” Govinda recalled of what he used to do when the marriage question was tossed his way from time to time. I’d get away with it. That guy had always seemed to me to be sent by someone who wished to damage my career. My career had taken on the role of my doll at that point. I was worried that someone would take my doll.”

Sunita had denied ever feeling awful about it, but Govinda admitted she did on occasion. “”Sah jana bhi ek kala hoti hai, jaise ki nibhana, isne ache se nibhaya,” he said.

 

