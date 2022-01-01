‘Happy new year to the love of my life’: Sonam showers love on husband Ahuja

Bollywood stunning diva Sonam Kapoor started her new year with a warm and lover wish for her husband, Anand Ahuja. Kapoor shared some pictures with Ahuja, and the two looked a perfect made-for-each-other couple.

The Ahujas looked mesmerizing in their all-black attire, and dare we say, Kapoor pulled it like a queen with some hints of silver jewellery.

“Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just every day phenomenal, he is every year phenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with”, the Raanjhanaa actress penned down a heartfelt note for Ahuja on Instagram.

Sonam and her longtime boyfriend Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018.