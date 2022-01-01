‘Happy new year to the love of my life’: Sonam showers love on husband Ahuja
Bollywood stunning diva Sonam Kapoor started her new year with a warm and lover wish for her husband, Anand Ahuja. Kapoor shared some pictures with Ahuja, and the two looked a perfect made-for-each-other couple.
View this post on Instagram
Read more: Sonam Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday greetings to her dad
The Ahujas looked mesmerizing in their all-black attire, and dare we say, Kapoor pulled it like a queen with some hints of silver jewellery.
“Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just every day phenomenal, he is every year phenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with”, the Raanjhanaa actress penned down a heartfelt note for Ahuja on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Read more: Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand shoots his fashion brand in Lahore
Sonam and her longtime boyfriend Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018.
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Kareena, Saif join Soha, Kunal for New Year supper
A glimpse of the New Year dinner at Indian actors Saif Ali...
A sneak peek into Pakistani celebrities' New Year celebrations
The year 2021 came to an end, and January 1, 2022, marked...
Sumbul Iqbal wishes a Happy New Year 2022 to everyone!
Sumbul Iqbal, a beautiful actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, wishes a Happy...
Arnold Schwarzenegger donates 25 Houses to homeless veterans
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is famous for his acting skills and for his...
Mawra Hocane welcomes New Year 2022 with alluring pictures
Mawra Hocane, a beautiful actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry welcomes New Year...