Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 10:50 am

Heartbroken Remo D’Souza mourns the loss of her brother-in-law

Remo D'Souza

Remo D’Souza grieves brother in law Jason Watkins’ demise

Jason Watkins, the brother-in-law of choreographer-director Remo D’Souza, committed suicide at his Yamuna Nagar apartment in Andheri on Thursday, police said, according to news agency ANI. In this case, a case has been filed, and further investigation is proceeding.

“Choreographer and director Remo D’souza’s 48-year-old brother-in-law, Jason Savio Watkins, died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai. His body has been sent to Cooper hospital for a post mortem. A case has been registered; further investigation underway,” said Mumbai Police.

According to a senior cop, at 12 p.m., the police received a phone call reporting that a person had committed suicide inside flat no. 302 of Yamuna Nagar in Andheri. Jason Watkins, Remo’s brother-in-law, was identified by the Oshiwara police. He was 48 years old at the time.

The cops brought him to Cooper Hospital, where the physicians proclaimed him dead as soon as they arrived. Desmond, his 74-year-old father, his sister Lizelle, and her husband Remo are all giving testimonies to the police.

While Lizelle is still attempting to come to grips with Jason’s death, Remo has written a memorial to him. Remo D’Souza has shared a photo of himself with his brother-in-law in honour of Jason.

Sharing a photo with Jason Watkins, Remo emotionally wrote, ‘You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace. REST IN PEACE #jasonwatkins’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

