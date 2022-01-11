Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 07:22 pm

Here are Deepika Padukone’s 4 hit movies!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s hit movies

Deepika Padukone is without a doubt one of Bollywood’s most well-known actresses.

Due to her remarkable screen presence and heartfelt performances, the strong actor, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2007 movie Om Shanti Om, has emerged as a force to be reckoned with.

She has worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest names, like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, proving that she is unrivaled. On Wednesday, as she becomes a year older (36), here is a look at some of her best films.

Chhapaak ( 2020)

CHHAPAAK: Deepika Padukone busy in pre-production process with Meghna Gulzar, to start shooting soon : Bollywood News - Bollywood Hungama

With this hard-hitting drama, Deepika took on the role of an acid attack survivor and became a producer. The film was based on Laxmi Agarwal’s life and aimed at multiplex audiences. With her impassioned performance, the actor hit all the right notes.

Padmaavat ( 2018)

Was Deepika Padukone paid more than Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor for &#39;Padmaavat&#39;? She says &#39;yes&#39; | Movies News | Zee News

Padmaavat, which starred her in the role of the beautiful Rajput queen Padmavati and opened to a tremendous response at the box office, is widely regarded as the film that helped the actor cement her status as Bollywood’s favorite ‘Lady Superstar.’

Tamasha ( 2015)

Tamasha&#39;s New Dialogue Promo Sees Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor In A Subtle Mode

Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor reunited for Tamasha, much to the pleasure of fans who were pleased by their work in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewaani. It, like the Ayan Mukerji-directed film, was a showreel for the popular reel pair and gained critical acclaim.

Chennai Express ( 2013)

Exclusive: Chennai Express still. | Deepika padukone, Chennai express, Deepika padukone style

The actress, who previously appeared alongside SRK in Om Shanti Om, reunited with the ‘King Khan’ for Rohit Shetty’s masala entertainment Chennai Express.

