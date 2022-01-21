Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 12:14 pm

Hina Khan remembers her late father, ‘The pain will stay’

Hina Khan

Hina Khan remembers her late father

Hina Khan posted a touching tribute to her late father, Aslam Khan, on her Instagram Stories. Aslam Khan died nine months ago. She’s also written a note for actor Shaheer Sheikh, who just lost his father.

Sharing a candid picture with her father, Hina wrote, “9 months today Dad. This pain never ever goes. Miss you.” The picture shows Hina and her father sharing a light moment as she sat on his lap.

Hina Khan shared a note for her late father and also for Shaheer Sheikhs father. 

Hina then wrote a note in honor of Shaheer’s father, Shahnawaz Sheikh, who died on Wednesday from a Covid-19-related illness. Hina posted a photo of him on her Instagram Stories.

“And exactly after 9 months, this — Dear uncle I met you a few months back, you were so warm and loving to me..I remember every minute of the time we spent that day… why. I am left with no words… Rest in Peace uncle… Allah aapko jannat ataa farmaaye (May God grant you heaven).”

