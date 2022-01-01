Hrithik Roshan yet again posted a shirt-less picture for New year

Bollywood stars are ringing in the New Year in style in 2022. As they rang in the year 2022, many flocked to their social media handles and sent heartfelt greetings for their fans for the following year. While others posted their beautiful photos and recounted their happy memories.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan joined the bandwagon as he took to his Instagram profile and treated fans with a jaw-dropping, gorgeous shirtless selfie.

On Saturday, the War actor, who is presently vacationing with family in tropical Islands of Maldives, increased the temperature on the Internet when he tweeted a shirtless selfie and greeted the start of the year with a vital note to self.

Sharing a selfie, the Super 30 actor said, “#2022. Let’s live it well.” The actor can be seen getting a tan while on a yacht in the shared photo. He used a selfie stick to take the photo.

Fans filled his post with admiration and love within minutes. Some of his peers in the film industry also objected to the statements.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is now filming his next film, Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The film is a Hindi version of Pushkar-Tamil Gayathri’s film of the same name, which was released in 2017. It is scheduled to premiere on September 30, 2022.

He will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Fighter.