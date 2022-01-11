‘I have really enjoyed criticism since I was a kid’, Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is enjoying the popularity of her latest film Atrangi Re, and she admits that she didn’t believe an OTT release would receive as much attention as a theatrical release.

“It’s divine justice somehow that in 2020, the only good thing that happened (for me) was Atrangi Re, and 2021 ended with Atrangi, and I’m beginning 2022 talking to you about it,” she smiles, adding, “I’ve realised that agar junta ka pyaar milna hota hai toh woh kahin bhi mil jaata hai.”

Given the country’s situation at present with uncertainty looming large with a third wave of Covid-19, would she be okay with her future films to take the OTT route? “If you had asked me this question, maybe 10 days ago, I’d have said that I really missed the theatres, which I do. But, ultimately, we make films so that people watch, enjoy and appreciate them. If I’m able to do that, medium where it happens is not as important to me. If your content is strong, and your actors are honest, OTT or theatres don’t matter,” says the 26-year-old.

With the web boom, Sara agrees that “times are changing” and nowadays, it’s “less about being a heroine and more about performers”.

She explains, “I think that people have liked Rinku’s character (in Atrangi Re) because she’s not a heroine. She’s a girl from Bihar, and I’ve not done a hero act; I’ve genuinely lived her life and portrayed it on screen. That way, Aanand Ji (Aanand L Rai, director) had very strong content and that worked.”

Despite all the praise coming her way, some people didn’t like the film or particularly found Sara’s performance over the top. Talking of how she takes criticism in her stride, the actor, whose film Love Aaj Kal 2 (2019) bombed at the box office, says, “Ever since I was a child, I’ve really enjoyed criticism. Of course, I enjoy appreciation also But I’ve realised early in my life than more than the happiness that successes give you, the learnings that failures give you teach you far more in life.”

As a history student, Sara says she understands the importance of keep learning and growing. “If somebody says, ‘Oh, you were too unnecessarily loud here’, it’s my job to make sure that the next time I’ve to take a loud pitch, I should be convinced and be able to convince you about it. So, I don’t take criticism badly at all. I read reviews, I reflect on them and I try to make sure that people can appreciate work in the future if they haven’t right now,” she adds.