Indian actor Ali Fazal took a break for a holy trip to Mecca and Medina recently as he is shooting for an upcoming Hollywood film, Kandahar.

Taking to Instagram, the Khamoshiyan actor shared a glimpse from his solo trip to Mecca and Medina. The clip has the song Raheemun Aleemun playing in the background.

“To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed i think in many ways. I like to think atleast. This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But I prayed n I prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many,” he wrote in a lengthy caption.

He added that he dedicates his trip to his late mother, who passed away in 2020, and his grandfather.

In the caption, Fazal went on to say: “And guess what? Theres even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all.. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all the atheists.. consider this one big meditation that just wont go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many.”

However, his girlfriend, Richa Chadha, took the comments section and wrote, “So beautiful. So glad you got to go blessed be Ali, you’re God’s child and thank you for the prayers. A lot of healing is needed (sic).”

His video has garnered a plethora of love reacts and appreciation from fellow celebrities and fans. But, a follower objected to his profession and said that acting was haram in Islam.

To which Ali Fazal took a dig at the backlash and replied: “Arey budhbak tu insta pe hai. Yahaan sirf photo video dalte hain. Akal maari gai hai tumhari? Apni phone screen ko dekhna band karo. Sab set ho jayega dekhna (hey duffer you are on Instagram. Only pics and videos are supposed to be uploaded here. Have you lost it? Stop staring at your phone screen, everything will be alright),” he Ali, slamming the critic.

On the work front, Ali Fazal has landed another Hollywood project after Death On The Nile. He’ll soon be seen in the action-thriller Kandahar, which also stars Gerard Butler.