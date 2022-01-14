Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 05:57 pm

‘It’s too late for me to be a mother’, Delnaaz Irani

‘It’s too late for me to be a mother’, Delnaaz Irani

After a ten-day struggle with Coronavirus, actress Delnaaz Irani confirmed negative. On January 1, the actress was diagnosed with the virus, which left her “dejected.”

“I cried like a baby when I first got to know about it. Initially, there was a lot of negativity in my mind when I tested positive, but with Percy (Karkaria, partner)’s pep talk and all the love I received, all that negativity turned into positivity,” shares Irani.

From Wednesday the actor was back on the sets of her TV show, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se, with a box of sweets. “I really want to be on the sets. I’ve had the best cast and crew who have been following up with me and missing me,” an elated Irani says.

Irani portrays Goli Bua, a woman who is the mother of her niece but does not have a kid of her own on the daily soap. Irani has a personal connection to the character, as she once wished to have a kid.

“I definitely wanted to become a mother. I wanted to have (at least) one child. But it was not meant to be. Today I cannot say the same. Biologically, it’s too late (for me to be a mother). We are both not up for adoption, so we are not even thinking on those lines. At one point, I wanted to be a mom, today I can’t even think about it,” elaborates Irani.

