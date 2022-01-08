Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
08th Jan, 2022. 07:16 pm

Jacqueline Fernandez seeks privacy as her private picture goes viral

In a statement released on Saturday, Jacqueline Fernandez pleaded privacy from the media after yet another photo of her with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar surfaced online.

“The country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learnt a lot. I’m currently going through a rough patch but I’m sure that my friends and fans will see me through it,” read an excerpt from Jacqueline’s statement.

 

The Enforcement Directorate has questioned Jacqueline Fernandez twice in connection with the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.

Recently, The actress was rumored to be dating conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is the prime suspect in the case. A leaked photo of Jacqueline and Sukesh, which says a lot about their relationship. In the photo, the putative pair can be seen sharing an intimate moment, which has gotten a lot of attention.

