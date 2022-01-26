Jacqueline Fernandez shares her first post since her viral kissing photo

Jacqueline Fernandez shared her first post after controversary

On Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez has made a comeback. Since her photo with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral, the actress has been missing.

The actress shared a couple of photos on Instagram as she wished her fans and followers a happy Republic Day 2022. Netizens and friends greeted her return with heartfelt messages.

Jacqueline used the photo and video-sharing site to share a couple of photos of herself. The actress wore a white suit and looked stunning. Her hair was styled loosely, and her makeup was flawless.

Sharing the post on the ‘gram, Jacqueline captioned it, “Happy Republic Day, India (red heart emoji) (Indian Tricolour emoji)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the horror-comedy, Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam.