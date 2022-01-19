Jahnvi Kapoor raises temperature in these sultry pool pictures

Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor turned up the heat in her recent Instagram post as she slipped in a floral-print bikini.

Sharing a series of pictures, the Gunjan Saxena star gave a sneak peek of her self-care weekend, splashing in the pool. Fans and followers are going gaga over these sultry snaps.

“arcadia – findin my way back to ya,” she captioned the post.

The actor had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. Janhvi shared on Instagram that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor have also tested negative.

She wrote, “Hey guys, so I and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate. Take care everyone!!”