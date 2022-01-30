Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 08:15 pm

Kajol tests positive for Covid-19, shares daughter’s ‘sweetest smile’ photo

Kajol told her admirers that she had tested positive for Covid-19 as well. The actress, on the other hand, announced the news along with an interesting photo. Kajol chose to share a photo of her firstborn, Nysa, with her fans.

Kajol shared a photo of Nysa and her radiant smile on Instagram. It seems to be clicked during a wedding.

Nysa can be seen flaunting her Mehendi in the photo, with her smile being the focal point. Kajol explained why she preferred Nysa’s photo above her own in the same post.

Kajol wrote, “Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!” Fans were quick to wish Kajol get well soon as they flooded the comments section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

