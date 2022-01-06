Kapil Sharma talks about his stand-up special and the things he had to face because of a drunk Tweet

Kapil Sharma sarcastically called out Twitter after his ‘drunk tweet’ to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition to that it made him spend Rs.9 Lakhs in the Maldives as he sought to ‘run away’ from the controversy.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary comedian posted a small clip from his stand-up special I’m Not Done Yet.

“I have been working in the industry for over 25 years now, and I have been working on TV for 15 years now,” the comedian says in the video, which was initially published by Netflix.

“To be honest, I’ve never taken comedy seriously because we Punjabis are always kidding about.” It’s a natural reaction. He said at the start of the video, “I had no idea it was something you could get paid for.”

“In every artist, there’s an inner voice that says, ‘I’m not done yet.'” ‘I’ve got to get something else done.’ But where are you going? As a result, I was drawn to Netflix’s platform.

“”They expressed interest in hearing the story of my life,” Kapil said, adding, “You could say this is my storey being told my way.”

Sharma revealed the details of his controversial post, saying, “I left for the Maldives immediately, and I lived there for 8-9 days.” I requested a room without internet as soon as I arrived in the Maldives.

“‘Are you married?’ they inquired. ‘No, I just tweeted,’ I said. Apparently my stay cost me Rs 9 lakhs, money I didn’t put towards my schooling.”

“That one line cost me a lot of money.” He went on to say, “I want to sue Twitter.”