Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 06:46 pm

Kapil Sharma talks about his stand-up special and the things he had to face because of a drunk Tweet

Kapil Sharma sarcastically called out Twitter after his ‘drunk tweet’ to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition to that it made him spend Rs.9 Lakhs in the Maldives as he sought to ‘run away’ from the controversy.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary comedian posted a small clip from his stand-up special I’m Not Done Yet.

Read more: Nora Fatehi Kisses Guru Randhawa In The Kapil Sharma Show, WATCH VIDEO

“I have been working in the industry for over 25 years now, and I have been working on TV for 15 years now,” the comedian says in the video, which was initially published by Netflix.

“To be honest, I’ve never taken comedy seriously because we Punjabis are always kidding about.” It’s a natural reaction. He said at the start of the video, “I had no idea it was something you could get paid for.”

Read more: Watch Kapil Sharma discusses the injuries that forced him to cancel his show

“In every artist, there’s an inner voice that says, ‘I’m not done yet.'” ‘I’ve got to get something else done.’ But where are you going? As a result, I was drawn to Netflix’s platform.

“”They expressed interest in hearing the story of my life,” Kapil said, adding, “You could say this is my storey being told my way.”

Sharma revealed the details of his controversial post, saying, “I left for the Maldives immediately, and I lived there for 8-9 days.” I requested a room without internet as soon as I arrived in the Maldives.

“‘Are you married?’ they inquired. ‘No, I just tweeted,’ I said. Apparently my stay cost me Rs 9 lakhs, money I didn’t put towards my schooling.”

“That one line cost me a lot of money.” He went on to say, “I want to sue Twitter.”

 

Read More

13 mins ago
Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh parts ways after 9 years of marriage

Marriage is an easy institution to get into. But living with someone...
34 mins ago
Billie Eilish is set to appear at Coachella along with Kanye West

Billie Eilish, a pop singer, is due to appear at the Coachella...
47 mins ago
Chef Gordon Ramsey have no plan to hang his coat yet

Gordon Ramsay, the renowned celebrity chef, has stated that he has no...
2 hours ago
I Felt like being Groped by Ali Zafar; Meesha Shafi tells court

Once more the feud between Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar brings new...
2 hours ago
Series 'And Just Like That' do not want to associate with Chris Noth

Chris Noth has been facing quite a lot of backlash. After a...
4 hours ago
Usman Mukhtar to play a role of police officer opposite Ushna Shah in a new crime thriller

After the fame of dramas Sinf e Aahan and Hum Kahan Ke...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Bilawal announces long march against PTI govt on Feb 27

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday announced that...
Inzamam-ul-Haq
2 mins ago
PSL 7: Inzamam-ul-Haq is named honorary president of Peshawar Zalmi

LAHORE: Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former captain of Pakistan cricket, has been named honorary...
Pre-wedding
6 mins ago
Hilarious pre-wedding photoshoot: Bride and groom fall in mud goes viral

Pre-wedding photoshoots are popular everywhere because they capture the couple's most beautiful...
13 mins ago
Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh parts ways after 9 years of marriage

Marriage is an easy institution to get into. But living with someone...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600