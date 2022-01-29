Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 07:56 pm

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali twins in black as they enjoy an evening

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan enjoyed an evening

Kareena Kapoor is famous for her ability to strike the right balance between her personal and professional lives. While she prepares for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the actress is now seen spending time with her family.

Kareena Kapoor has made news once again after sharing a glimpse of her ideal evening with Saif Ali Khan and friends.

Kareena re-posted a photo from her Instagram story in which she was seen posing with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and other pals. She was seen in black twinning with Saif, and the two made a lovely couple.

Saif looked royal in his black kurta and white pajama, while Kareena wore an all-black ensemble. Karisma, on the other hand, stood out with her white shirt and black jumper.

