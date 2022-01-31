Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
31st Jan, 2022. 08:58 pm

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her ‘afternoon nap’ with Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor let her fans in on her ‘afternoon naps’ talk with her best friend, actress Amrita Arora, on Monday. Kareena took to Instagram to post a monochromatic throwback photo of Amrita Singh, who turned 41 on Monday.

In the photo, Amrita Arora wore a black outfit under a jacket. She made a face and posed goofily for the camera. Kareena Kapoor captioned the post, “3.30 pm…Beboo-KP? As in Kya plan hai (What’s the plan)? Amu-Gonna nap bro. Beboo-me too..one eye is already shut…Amu-will wake up and have chai and toast. Beboo-me too.”

She also added, “A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper. Happy birthday to my darling BFF…here’s to working out together, wine, cheese, palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays. Life is so much more fun with you in it @amuaroraofficial.”

Reacting to the post, Amrita commented, “Love you.” She also added, “Hahahahhahaha beeboooo.” Malaika Arora wrote, “This convo (laughing face emojis).” Karisma Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji. Saba Ali Khan commented, “Happy birthday Amu….!”

