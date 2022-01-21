Kareena Kapoor shares photo of Saif with Taimur, ‘Twinning winning’

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan and their baby Taimur to her Instagram Stories on Friday. The father and son were wearing matching headbands in the photo.

Kareena added a sticker to the photo that reads “Twinning winning” before posting it. Saif and Taimur were photographed standing outside their balcony, sporting red headbands with white prints on them.

After dating for a few years, Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan in October 2012. On December 20, 2016, they welcomed their older son Taimur Ali Khan into the world. Last year, they welcomed their second son Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21.