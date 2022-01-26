Kareena Kapoor spends ‘perfect afternoon’ with BFFs Amrita, Malaika

Manish Malhotra, a fashion designer, shared a photo from a small gathering at his home. He was spotted chilling with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Karan Johar in the images.

Sharing the photos, Manish wrote, “That perfect afternoon home with friends,” and tagged Kareena, Malaika, Amrita and Karan. He gave a shout-out to Karisma Kapoor and added, “Missing you @therealkarismakapoor.”

Kareena and Malaika were seen twinning in all-black ensembles in the photos. Karan donned a light brown tracksuit, while Amrita chose a floral outfit with a yellow jacket.

Kareena also shared the same pictures on Instagram Stories. She added a “Friends Forever” sticker along with the first photo and wrote, “My forever favorites. Missing my Lolo.” She added a “love my life” sticker to the second image. She also shared a picture of Karan and wrote, “Bro, what’s going on here?” She added a heart emoji at the end.